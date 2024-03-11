New Study Illuminates Polyglots' Brain Activity, Reveals Unique Language Processing Patterns

A groundbreaking study sheds light on the fascinating world of polyglots, revealing how their brains uniquely process multiple languages. Led by neuroscientist Evelina Fedorenko of MIT, the research utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to observe the brain activity of individuals proficient in up to 54 languages as they listened to various linguistic passages. The findings, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, offer unprecedented insights into the cognitive mechanisms underpinning multilingualism.

Deciphering the Multilingual Mind

The study meticulously measured brain responses in polyglots as they engaged with languages of varying proficiency. Interestingly, the cerebral cortex, particularly areas associated with language processing, showed heightened activity for languages in which participants were most proficient, underscoring the brain's intricate linguistic operations. However, an unexpected pattern emerged when subjects listened to their native languages. Compared to other languages they knew well, brain responses diminished by about 25%, indicating a nuanced efficiency in processing one's first language.

A Special Role for the Native Tongue

Researchers Olessia Jouravlev and Saima Malik Moraleda highlighted that this reduced activation suggests a privileged status for the native language within the brain's linguistic network. The findings imply that polyglots process their native language with a level of efficiency that reduces the need for extensive neural engagement. This efficiency likely stems from the depth of familiarity and understanding polyglots have with their first language, making its processing less demanding than that of additional languages.