New Study Challenges Quantum Chromodynamics: Uncovers Unique Quark Liquid in Neutron Stars

In a breakthrough study, theoretical research has unearthed a significant insight into the nature of matter within neutron stars. The study, under the patronage of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics, and its Quantum Horizons program, posits that matter within neutron stars can manifest in two distinct forms: as a dense liquid of nucleons (protons and neutrons) or as a dense liquid of quarks.

Quark Liquid vs Nucleon Liquid

At the crux of this discovery is the finding that quark liquids bear key differences from nucleon liquids. The primary differentiator is the presence of a unique ‘color-magnetic field’ in the vortices of quark liquids – a characteristic absent in nucleon liquids. This revelation upends prior beliefs in quantum chromodynamics (QCD) about the nature of confinement – the property of the strong nuclear force that restricts quarks from being observed independently.

Reimagining Confinement

The research posits that unlike nuclear liquids, dense quark liquids are not confining. This offers a fresh perspective on the enduring problem of confining definition in theoretical terms. The study employs novel tools, developed by physicists over the past four decades, that detect topological transitions in substances that don’t adhere to the traditional Landau paradigm for phase transitions. This arsenal of tools has allowed for the revelation that quark matter and nuclear matter are distinct entities. It has also facilitated a more stringent definition of confinement in dense QCD.

Implications for Quantum Chromodynamics

The findings of this research have far-reaching implications for our comprehension of the theory of QCD and the comportment of matter under extreme circumstances, such as those found in neutron stars. An international team from the University of Helsinki is behind this discovery that contends that giant neutron stars may harbor cores composed of quark matter, thereby challenging the prevailing understanding of interstellar physics. The research provides the first quantitative estimation of the probability of a quark matter core within a giant neutron star, pegging the likelihood between 80 to 90 percent. The study drew on extensive supercomputer calculations and cross-disciplinary expertise in astronomy, particle and nuclear physics, and computer science.