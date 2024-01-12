New Smyrna Beach Approves Comprehensive Plan to Address Parking Issues

New Smyrna Beach, a vibrant Florida beach town, has taken a significant step towards addressing its long-standing parking issues. The City Commissioners have approved an $83,000 contract with LTG, an engineering firm based in Ormond Beach, to turn a series of recommendations into a concrete action plan for better parking management.

A Response to Ongoing Parking Issues

This decisive move comes as a response to parking, which has been a contentious issue among city leaders and residents. LTG’s project manager, Kerry Karl, has laid out a comprehensive strategy that includes long-term measures such as data collection and community engagement, alongside immediate initiatives like pilot programs for off-site parking. The strategy also includes exploring the use of a mobile app for paid parking, and temporary parking options with wayfinding.

Focus on Actionable Solutions

Expected to take about eight months, the planning process will feature regular monthly updates to the residents. The firm aims to steer clear of theoretical studies and instead focus on actionable solutions, considering diverse options like garages, paved lots, shuttles, bikes, and scooters. The areas targeted for this improvement initiative are Flagler Avenue, Canal Street, the North Causeway, and the Venetian Bay Village Center.

Data Collection and Community Engagement

While there is no fixed date for commencing the data collection, Karl believes that the most relevant data will be gathered during the busier Spring and Summer months. This comprehensive approach to parking management underscores the city’s commitment to finding effective, long-lasting solutions to its parking issues, with Mayor Fred Cleveland stressing the need for tangible action.