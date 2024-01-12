en English
New Report Highlights the Role of Mobile Technology in Boosting Frontline Worker Productivity

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
New Report Highlights the Role of Mobile Technology in Boosting Frontline Worker Productivity

In a world increasingly driven by digital technology, the productivity and efficiency of frontline workers have become paramount. A recent report by VDC Research and BlueFletch, titled “Boosting Productivity of Frontline Workers with Modern Mobility,” provides valuable insights into the role of mobile technology in enhancing the output of frontline workers. The comprehensive study involves the participation of over 150 operations and technology decision-makers from North America and Europe, representing sectors such as retail, manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation.

Key Findings and Challenges

One of the key findings of the report reveals that a whopping 75% of organizations in North America have workers sharing mobile devices. Moreover, frontline workers engage with five or more applications on their devices. However, the study identifies significant gaps in tooling, security, and lifecycle support for mobile devices in the workplace. These issues, coupled with challenges concerning user experience and security for shared devices, lead to inefficiencies and high support costs.

Need for Improved Mobile Device Strategies

The report underscores the urgent need for enterprises to overhaul their strategies for mobile devices. It advocates for a renewed focus on security, user experience, and lifecycle management to boost productivity and worker satisfaction. More than 90% of respondents believe that investing in mobility solutions, such as Samsung’s new Galaxy XCover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5, will make workplaces more appealing to potential employees. These devices, designed specifically for frontline workers, offer enhanced mobility, rugged durability, and 5G connectivity, among other features, to optimize productivity and efficiency in challenging work conditions.

VDC Research and BlueFletch: Catalysts for Change

VDC Research, established in 1971, has a long history of offering insights to technology vendors, end users, and investors. BlueFletch is renowned for its innovation in the mobility industry, particularly its BlueFletch Enterprise product that secures and manages shared workforce mobile devices. Together, these organizations are driving change and innovation in workplace productivity. Their comprehensive report is available for those seeking more detailed information, and a webinar discussing the report’s findings will be hosted by BlueFletch on January 25.

United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

