Automotive

New Regulations Decrease Eligible EV Models for $7,500 US Tax Credit

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
New Regulations Decrease Eligible EV Models for $7,500 US Tax Credit

In response to new regulations from the Biden administration, the number of electric vehicle (EV) models eligible for the $7,500 consumer tax credit in the United States has significantly decreased. The updated criteria, which took effect on January 1, have reduced the list of qualifying EV models from around 24 to a stark 13. The primary driver of this reduction is the exclusion of vehicles that use battery components manufactured by Chinese companies, a move aimed at aligning tax credit eligibility more closely with domestic manufacturing goals and supply chain security.

Restructuring the Tax Credit Eligibility

The eligibility rules now necessitate that 50% of battery minerals originate from North America and 60% of battery components be assembled in the same region. These new rules have led Tesla to update its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax credit. Tesla’s Model Y variants have retained their access to the full tax credit, abiding by the existing price cap of $80,000 for SUVs and pickup trucks. Alongside this, income limits remain in place to determine eligibility.

Changes Under the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has instigated a tax credit reduction for EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) commencing in 2024. The tax credit now hinges on the vehicles’ place of manufacture, the origin of battery components and minerals, the cost of the vehicle, and the income of the purchaser. As a part of these changes, the credit can now be claimed as an instant discount at the dealership, with rules determined based on individual vehicle identification numbers (VINs) rather than by model. The official list of eligible vehicles is expected to be updated by mid-January.

Impact on the EV Market

The newly revised federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit, effective from January 1, seeks to concentrate incentives on domestically produced vehicles. Consequently, certain EVs with internationally sourced components are now excluded from eligibility. Moreover, the new regulations could potentially lead to supply chain disruptions affecting potential EV buyers. Critics, including Senator Joe Manchin, have voiced concerns about potential loopholes that the Chinese critical mineral industry might exploit. Automakers are now adjusting their supply chains to continue ensuring buyer eligibility for the new clean vehicle credit.

Automotive Business Finance United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

