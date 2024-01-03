New Orleans Unveils Maintenance Dashboard to Boost Transparency in Public Works

Residents of New Orleans now have the power to track the progress of their public complaints in real-time, thanks to a new maintenance dashboard launched by the city. Spearheaded by City Council member Joe Giarrusso and launched on December 19, the dashboard is a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in its response to public concerns.

Empowering Citizens with Real-time Information

This initiative, managed by the Department of Public Works and the city’s Innovation team, allows citizens to check on the status of 311 requests for various city issues – from broken streetlights and abandoned cars to potholes and clogged catch basins. The dashboard offers insights into whether an issue has been reported, its location, the reason for the complaint, and whether it is still pending or has been resolved. It comes with an interactive map and a searchable database, enabling users to filter reports by time frame, address, or identification numbers.

Keeping the Data Current

To ensure the timeliness of the data, an ordinance requires that it be updated bi-weekly. This is a critical aspect of the initiative, as it ensures that the residents are always in the loop regarding the status of their complaints and the city’s response to them.

Understanding the Scale and Nature of Public Complaints

In the past year, the dashboard recorded a whopping 28,805 issues. It is alarming to note that nearly half of these are still unresolved. Among the most reported problems are potholes, malfunctioning street lights, and abandoned vehicles. These statistics shed light on the challenges the city faces and underscore the necessity of a platform that enables the city to effectively address these concerns and evidence the progress made in public works.

This public maintenance dashboard initiative is a significant step forward in the city’s drive to engage with its residents more interactively and responsively. It not only strengthens the city’s accountability but also empowers the citizens by giving them a clearer view of the city’s efforts to resolve their concerns.