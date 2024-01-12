New Orleans RTA to Implement Winter Service Change Amid Delays

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is bracing for significant changes as it gears up to implement its Winter Service Change on January 14. The move, aimed at addressing persistent service delays, emerges as a decisive response to a myriad of challenges plaguing the transit system. Among these tribulations are aging buses, supply chain disruptions, and a shortage of mechanics, as per the RTA CEO, Lona Hankins.

Adjusting Arrival Frequencies

The impending alterations will ripple through various bus routes, engendering changes in arrival frequencies. Notably, the 3-Tulane-Elmwood, 8-St. Claude-Arabi, and 9-Broad-Napoleon routes are set to have buses arriving approximately every 20-30 minutes. Conversely, routes such as the 11-Magazine and 61-Village De L’Est will witness bus arrivals every 30-40 minutes.

Extended Wait Times on Some Routes

Other routes like the 27-Louisiana and 67-Michoud Loop will endure a lengthier arrival frequency of about 50-60 minutes. The least frequent service, however, will be experienced on routes like the 66-Hayne Loop and 105-Algiers Local, where buses are projected to arrive roughly every hour or more.

Hollygrove Area to See Service Improvements

In addition to these changes, the RTA is poised to introduce service improvements in the Hollygrove area. This will predominantly affect routes 31-Leonidas-Gentilly, 32-Leonidas-Treme, and the 103-General Meyer Local. The latter route is notably set for an extension to the Main Library Hub. These changes, scheduled to remain in effect until September, aim to bolster reliability and efficiency for riders.

In a move to ensure transparency and solicit feedback, the New Orleans RTA is planning a community ‘meet up’ in District E. The gathering, slated to be held at the New Orleans Public Library’s Main Library, will serve as a platform for riders and stakeholders to voice their thoughts on the imminent fleet and service frequency reductions.