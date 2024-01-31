New Orleans Golf-Entertainment Projects Locked in Legal Battle

In a dramatic unfolding of events, two rival golf-entertainment complexes in New Orleans find themselves locked in a contentious legal skirmish. At the heart of the dispute is River District Neighborhood Investors (RDNI), the driving force behind the development of the River District near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and the owners of the Five O Fore golf complex.

A Twist in the Tale

RDNI has accused a consultant for Five O Fore's principal investor, Mei Mao "Alex" Xiao, of engaging in an alleged illicit conspiracy to thwart the permitting process for the eagerly anticipated Topgolf facility in the River District. The lawsuit contends that this consultant duplicitously posed as a representative for Topgolf or RDNI, and misled state and city officials during a review of Topgolf's design plans. The endgame, RDNI alleges, was to exploit the state's response to obstruct Topgolf's permits.

High Stakes for High-Tech Golf

Both projects are hinged on high-tech driving ranges and dining options, representing investments that exceed $40 million. They are slated to come to fruition before the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans. In light of these allegations, Xiao has held his ground, asserting that any documents were acquired legally through public records requests.

Caught in the Crossfire

Interestingly, Topgolf, the renowned golf-entertainment brand that is a key player in the River District project, finds itself in the eye of the storm, despite not being party to the lawsuit. The brand has chosen to stay tight-lipped on the issue. Meanwhile, local dwellers have voiced concerns about the potential ramifications of the Topgolf development on the neighborhood, particularly its size and proximity to residential areas. Despite protests and an ongoing appeal by local business owners opposing the development, River District executives remain adamant, insisting on their transparency throughout the planning process.