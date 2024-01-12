en English
Law

New Officers Join Lawton Police Force Following Graduation Ceremony

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
At the heart of Lawton, Oklahoma, a wave of pride swept through the community as they celebrated the addition of new officers to their Lawton Police Department. A momentous graduation ceremony held at Lawton City Hall marked the culmination of months of rigorous training and the beginning of a new journey for the graduates. The ‘ringing in’ ceremony preceding the graduation at the Lawton Public Safety Building further accentuated the significance of this event.

Rigorous Training and Diverse Backgrounds

The nine graduates of the 2023-19 Academy Class, including two from external agencies, have championed through 874 hours of intensive training spread over 23 weeks. The diverse group of officers originates from four different states, bringing a rich tapestry of experiences and perspectives to the Lawton Police Department.

From Battlefield to Police Force

Nixon Pacheco, a retired army veteran, stands out among the graduates. His journey from serving the nation for over 20 years in the military to the police academy speaks volumes about his dedication to public service. Pacheco, who started his training in the police academy in August, is excited about his second career. His enthusiasm resonates with the spirit of Lawton, a city known for its strong community ties and respect for the forces.

Contributing to the Lawton Community

The graduation of these officers is not just a milestone for them, but also for the community they will serve. The Lawton Police Department expressed its pride in these individuals and anticipated the positive impact they would have on the local community. With this influx of new recruits, the department is poised to continue its mission of maintaining peace and enforcing the law in Lawton.

Law United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

