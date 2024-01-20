New Mexico Governor Proposes Panhandling Crackdown, Igniting Rights Controversy

In a bid to address the escalating pedestrian fatality rate, New Mexico's Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has proposed a statewide crackdown on panhandling. The proposal, modelled on existing local ordinances in cities like Albuquerque and Española, is not without controversy as it raises concerns about potential infringement on First Amendment rights and the criminalization of the unhoused population.

Addressing Pedestrian Safety or Infringing Rights?

The proposed measure aims to shore up safety standards for both panhandlers and drivers. Its supporters regard this as crucial in protecting vulnerable individuals from risks associated with panhandling, such as standing on narrow medians and exposure to extreme weather conditions. However, this move has provoked concerns among advocates and those with lived experience of homelessness. They worry that a crackdown on panhandling could drive vulnerable people into the criminal justice system, with the imposition of fines and possibly jail time as punishment.

Voices of Concern and Protest

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico has voiced strong opposition to measures that might violate First Amendment rights, contending that people have a constitutional right to solicit donations. Moreover, critics argue that instead of addressing the root causes of homelessness, such a move might exacerbate the issue by pushing those already on the margins into the criminal justice system.

The Plight of the Unhoused

A case in point is Lori Sena, a 40-year-old woman who has been experiencing homelessness in Santa Fe for about 10 years. Sena, who once aspired to go to college and enjoyed stable employment, found herself in a downward spiral after personal tragedies and health issues. She and her husband are currently on a waiting list for a Pallet shelter. Sena fears that further restrictions on panhandling could lead to increased crime as people become more desperate to survive, driven by a system that seems more interested in penalizing them than supporting them.