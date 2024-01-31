New Mexico's I-10 Gets Innovative Truck Parking Availability System

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has announced the completion of a $2.7 million Truck Parking Availability System (TPAS) project along a 164-mile stretch of Interstate 10. This innovative system, employing cutting-edge technology and electronic road signs, will enable truck drivers to identify available parking spaces at six rest areas.

Collaborative Effort

Announced on January 26, this initiative is a result of a collaborative effort among the state transportation departments of New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, and California. The project is partially funded by a $6.85 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant.

I-10 TPAS Initiative

The I-10 TPAS initiative aims to provide real-time parking information for over 550 parking spots at 37 public rest areas across the four states. The project addresses the long-standing issues of insufficient parking supply and lack of information about parking availability for truckers.

Addressing Truckers' Concerns

A 2020 poll by the I-10 coalition highlighted truckers' concerns about finding safe parking along the route. Interstate 10 sees over 26,000 large commercial trucks daily and is economically significant, with freight valued at $1.38 trillion annually. The deployment of the TPAS is expected to drastically improve safety by reducing the need for truckers to park on roadway shoulders or other unsafe locations. This is a significant improvement as it was previously estimated that truckers spent an average of 30 minutes each day in search of parking.