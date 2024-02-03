New Mexico's Film Industry Boom Spurs Demand for Skilled Workers

As film and television productions continue to surge in New Mexico, the demand for skilled industry workers is following suit. Bryan Evans, the Business Representative for New Mexico Local IATSE 480, underscores the plethora of opportunities available to new entrants in the industry. The current workforce, largely comprised of union members, is stretched thin, necessitating the induction of additional manpower.

Workforce Shortfall: A Challenge and an Opportunity

The New Mexico Film Office corroborates this looming workforce shortage, identifying a dearth of skilled workers across all levels. Existing crews are either fully engaged or lack the requisite skills for certain specialized roles. This gap in the workforce is not merely a challenge but also an opportunity for aspiring professionals to break into the film industry.

State Initiatives to Boost Film Industry Workforce

To address this shortfall, the state has rolled out an impressive suite of 15 programs aimed at educating and training residents for careers in the film industry. These initiatives are designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly expanding industry. To expedite the hiring process, the New Mexico Media Collective has been established, serving as a catalyst to connect trained professionals with industry opportunities.

A High-Paying Industry Beckons

New Mexico's film industry is not just booming; it's also an attractive employment sector due to its high compensation packages. With a median wage of $35.51 per hour, the industry is poised to draw more individuals toward these emerging opportunities, further strengthening the state's position as a go-to destination for film and television productions.