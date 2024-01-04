New Mexico Regulators Deny PNM’s Request for Customer Rate Hike

New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission (PRC) has made a landmark decision, denying the Public Service Co. of New Mexico’s (PNM) request to pass on the costs of investments in the Four Corners Power Plant and the Palo Verde Generating Station to customers. This move puts a halt to PNM’s proposed 9.7% rate hike, leading instead to a decrease in rates for residential customers.

Regulators Reject PNM’s Investment Recoup Effort

The decision made by the PRC prevents PNM from recouping the nearly $64 million they aimed to gather from customers. The funds were intended to cover the costs of PNM’s $2.6 billion investments in modernizing the grid and complying with state renewable energy mandates. However, the regulators found PNM’s investments in the coal-fired Four Corners plant imprudent, particularly considering the industry’s ongoing shift away from coal.

PNM’s Contentious Coal Investments

PNM’s decision to invest in the coal sector has been a point of contention. Despite clear signs of coal’s decline since 2016, PNM was seriously considering reinvesting in the Four Corners plant. Notably, they also attempted to transfer their shares in the plant to a Navajo energy company, but this move was denied by regulators. This decision was later upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court, further complicating PNM’s position.

Impact on Local Economies

The closure of the nearby San Juan Generating Station in 2022, which PNM operated, has already inflicted significant financial damage on local economies reliant on coal. The current decision by the PRC further exacerbates the situation. PNM now has until February 2 to request a rehearing on the commission’s decision, leaving the future of their investments uncertain.