New Mexico Museum of Art Unveils 'Ways of Seeing' Exhibit, Encompassing Over a Century of Photography

From vivid road trip memories to tranquil portraits, the New Mexico Museum of Art's latest exhibition, 'Ways of Seeing: Four Photography Collections', spans a rich timeline from 1903 to 2013, featuring works by Gertrude Käsebier and Anthony O'Brien among others. This exhibit, running until June 16, offers a unique insight into the varying tastes and preferences of its collectors, providing a broad spectrum of photography styles for enthusiasts and scholars alike.

Historical to Contemporary: A Photographic Journey

The exhibition showcases an eclectic mix of photography, starting with a 1903 photogravure by Gertrude Käsebier, moving through the color-soaked lenses of mid-century adventures, and culminating with a 2013 pigment print by local talent Anthony O'Brien. This journey through time not only highlights the evolution of photographic techniques but also reflects the changing landscapes and societal norms captured through the eyes of the photographers.

Collector's Vision: The Personal Touch

What sets 'Ways of Seeing' apart is its focus on the personal tastes and preferences of the collectors who have promised these works to the museum. This approach provides visitors with a unique perspective on art collection and the stories that individual pieces can tell. The exhibition thus becomes a narrative not just of the artists and their works, but also of the individuals who felt compelled to preserve and share these visual stories.

Implications and Future Directions

The 'Ways of Seeing' exhibit is more than a retrospective; it's a dialogue between the past and the present, inviting viewers to reflect on the role of photography in shaping our understanding of the world. As the exhibit runs its course, it's poised to inspire both seasoned photographers and newcomers to the art form, potentially influencing future trends in both creation and collection. The New Mexico Museum of Art, through this exhibition, reinforces its commitment to celebrating photographic art and its impact on society.