New Mexico Lawmakers Advocate for Expansion of Historic Women Marker Program

In a move acknowledging the pivotal role of women in shaping New Mexico's history, Reps. Gail Armstrong and Pamelya Herndon have introduced a bill in the state legislature seeking to expand the New Mexico Historic Women Marker program. This initiative, begun almost two decades ago, presently comprises approximately 100 roadside markers strewn across the state, each celebrating the contributions of a woman to the state's rich tapestry of history.

House Bill 82: A Step Forward

The proposed legislation, House Bill 82, aims to secure a one-time appropriation of $550,000 for the program's advancement. The bill, if successful, will not only enhance the number of markers but also bolster public awareness about these testaments of women's vital contributions. The markers, managed by the state Department of Transportation, exclusively honor deceased women, thereby immortalizing their contributions.

The program is not biased towards fame or popularity. It commends the achievements of women from all walks of life, from globally acclaimed artist Georgia O'Keeffe to lesser-known yet equally impactful figures, such as switchboard operator Sarah "Sally" Rooke and former state librarian Doa Dolores "Lola" Chvez de Armijo. The planned expansion will include a marker for Soledad Chvez Chacn, the first Hispanic woman elected to a statewide office in the U.S., further diversifying the range of women celebrated.

Guardians of the Program

The program is a collaboration between the International Women's Forum's New Mexico branch, the state Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Cultural Properties Review Committee. It was launched in 2006 by real estate agent Patricia French and others who sought to amplify the recognition of women's roles in New Mexico's history. House Bill 82, if passed, will propel their vision forward, providing a greater platform to recognize and commemorate these women of significance.