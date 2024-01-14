New ‘Mean Girls’ Version Dominates North American Box Office with $28 Million Opening

The North American box office was a battlefield of cinematic titans over the weekend, with the new version of ‘Mean Girls’ emerging as the victor, amassing an impressive $28 million in its debut. This refreshing rendition of the 2004 classic, penned by the inimitable Tina Fey, has its genesis in a successful Broadway musical, itself an offspring of the original film.

‘Mean Girls’ Reigns Supreme

The new ‘Mean Girls’ found a strong foothold among female audiences, who comprised 70% of opening weekend ticket buyers. The age demographic was predominantly between 18 and 34 years, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Mean Girls universe to young adults. The film stars the talented trio of Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, and Reneé Rap, and was directed by the dynamic duo of Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. The movie garnered a positive 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it received a slightly less enthusiastic B CinemaScore.

Box Office Competition

Trailing behind ‘Mean Girls,’ the Jason Statham-led action movie ‘The Beekeeper’ secured second place with a solid $16.7 million opening. The third spot was held by ‘Wonka,’ which continued its theatrical run into the fifth week, bringing in $8.3 million. The romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You’ took fourth place, accruing $6.9 million in its fourth week. The animated feature ‘Migration’ rounded off the top five with earnings of $6.1 million.

The Rest of the Top Ten

The remaining slots in the top ten were filled by a diverse mix of genres. ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ clinched sixth place with $5.2 million, followed by ‘Night Swim’ in seventh with $4.6 million. ‘The Boys in the Boat’ took eighth place with $3.5 million, with ‘The Book of Clarence’ and ‘The Iron Claw’ closing out the list with earnings of $2.5 million and $2.4 million respectively.