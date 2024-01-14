en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Hits Theaters: A Review of High School Hierarchy and Charm

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Hits Theaters: A Review of High School Hierarchy and Charm

Today’s cinematic landscape has witnessed the release of the movie musical ‘Mean Girls’, a contemporary iteration of the Broadway musical that was adapted from a 2004 film comedy. Maintaining the comedic and dramatic essence of the quintessential high school narrative, the film follows the life of Cady, a bright, home-schooled teenager from Kenya, as she navigates the social minefield of American high school. She encounters various social groups and becomes entangled with the school’s queen bee, Regina, and her entourage, Karen and Gretchen.

Consistency in the Core Story

Despite the metamorphosis in form, from a parenting book to film, then to a Broadway musical, and now back to the silver screen, the core story remains consistent. The production team, including writer-producer Tina Fey and producer Lorne Michaels, has retained the charm and likability of the original content. Still, the latest adaptation is noted to be ‘over-padded’ but less ‘tart’ compared to the original.

Star Cast and Performance

The film stars Angourie Rice as Cady and Reneé Rapp as Regina, with the latter reprising her role from the Broadway adaptation. The review suggests that the film successfully captures the essence of the ‘Mean Girls’ franchise, with its ingratiating charms and the timeless reliability of high school tales.

Mean Girls: A Cultural Phenomenon

The 2024 version of ‘Mean Girls’ combines elements of the original film and the Broadway musical, updating aspects for the new generation. The movie includes nods to the original ‘Mean Girls’ movie and the Broadway musical, as well as references to pop culture, music, and social media. The content also highlights the new wardrobe choices, music, and characters in the movie.

The Cycle of Adaptations

The web page content discusses the trend of adapting movies into musicals and then back into movies, with a specific focus on the recent release of the Mean Girls movie musical. It highlights the transition of successful Broadway musicals back into film adaptations, and the popularity of movie-to-musical-to-movie musical adaptations. It also emphasizes the passing interest in being a musical in the recent adaptation of Mean Girls (2024) and the potential for more movies based on musicals based on movies in the future.

Commercial Success

The Mean Girls musical adaptation is estimated to earn $31 million in its opening weekend, surpassing the original movie’s earnings. The new film is making an impact, even on musical haters, and is drawing in audiences with its charm and high school hierarchy themes.

0
Kenya United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
2 hours ago
El Niño Sparks Urgent Action in Kenya as Food for the Hungry Takes Preventive Measures
Alex Mwaura, Country Director – Kenya, Food for the Hungry, has highlighted the profound consequences of El Niño, leading to the displacement of significant populations and households across the country. In an exclusive interview with BNN Breaking on Thursday, Mwaura shed light on the urgent need for proactive measures to address the challenges posed by
El Niño Sparks Urgent Action in Kenya as Food for the Hungry Takes Preventive Measures
Tsavo: From Dark Past to Conservation Beacon
7 hours ago
Tsavo: From Dark Past to Conservation Beacon
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Charms Despite Being Over-Padded
7 hours ago
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Charms Despite Being Over-Padded
Severe Flooding Forces Closure of Kaplong-Kisii Road: KeNHA Advises Alternative Routes
5 hours ago
Severe Flooding Forces Closure of Kaplong-Kisii Road: KeNHA Advises Alternative Routes
Kenya's Agri-Business Incubation Project: Empowering Youth in Agriculture
6 hours ago
Kenya's Agri-Business Incubation Project: Empowering Youth in Agriculture
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
6 hours ago
Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya's Agribusiness Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
26 seconds
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
3 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
3 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
3 mins
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
4 mins
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
6 mins
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
6 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
13 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app