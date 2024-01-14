New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Hits Theaters: A Review of High School Hierarchy and Charm

Today’s cinematic landscape has witnessed the release of the movie musical ‘Mean Girls’, a contemporary iteration of the Broadway musical that was adapted from a 2004 film comedy. Maintaining the comedic and dramatic essence of the quintessential high school narrative, the film follows the life of Cady, a bright, home-schooled teenager from Kenya, as she navigates the social minefield of American high school. She encounters various social groups and becomes entangled with the school’s queen bee, Regina, and her entourage, Karen and Gretchen.

Consistency in the Core Story

Despite the metamorphosis in form, from a parenting book to film, then to a Broadway musical, and now back to the silver screen, the core story remains consistent. The production team, including writer-producer Tina Fey and producer Lorne Michaels, has retained the charm and likability of the original content. Still, the latest adaptation is noted to be ‘over-padded’ but less ‘tart’ compared to the original.

Star Cast and Performance

The film stars Angourie Rice as Cady and Reneé Rapp as Regina, with the latter reprising her role from the Broadway adaptation. The review suggests that the film successfully captures the essence of the ‘Mean Girls’ franchise, with its ingratiating charms and the timeless reliability of high school tales.

Mean Girls: A Cultural Phenomenon

The 2024 version of ‘Mean Girls’ combines elements of the original film and the Broadway musical, updating aspects for the new generation. The movie includes nods to the original ‘Mean Girls’ movie and the Broadway musical, as well as references to pop culture, music, and social media. The content also highlights the new wardrobe choices, music, and characters in the movie.

The Cycle of Adaptations

The web page content discusses the trend of adapting movies into musicals and then back into movies, with a specific focus on the recent release of the Mean Girls movie musical. It highlights the transition of successful Broadway musicals back into film adaptations, and the popularity of movie-to-musical-to-movie musical adaptations. It also emphasizes the passing interest in being a musical in the recent adaptation of Mean Girls (2024) and the potential for more movies based on musicals based on movies in the future.

Commercial Success

The Mean Girls musical adaptation is estimated to earn $31 million in its opening weekend, surpassing the original movie’s earnings. The new film is making an impact, even on musical haters, and is drawing in audiences with its charm and high school hierarchy themes.