New London Maritime Society Advocates for Public Access to Lynde Point Lighthouse

The New London Maritime Society (NLMS), a stalwart guardian of Connecticut’s maritime heritage, is embarking on a mission to secure public access to the Lynde Point Lighthouse, an emblem of Old Saybrook’s Fenwick borough. This initiative comes as the U.S. Coast Guard, no longer requiring the lighthouse’s services, is offering it for free under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act.

A Race for Ownership

The NLMS, which already has three other lighthouses under its management, finds itself in a fierce competition with the Borough of Fenwick for ownership. The Borough, endowed with substantial financial resources to rehabilitate the historic structure, remains ambiguous about its plans for ensuring public access.

Applications and Evaluations

The deadline for applications was November 30, and now the National Parks Service embarks on an uncertain timeline to evaluate the prospective owners. Regardless of the outcome, the Coast Guard will retain an easement, ensuring its continued access to the property.

Access and Community Engagement

Susan Tamulevich, the dedicated director of the NLMS, is proactively exploring innovative ways to ensure public access, including potential water routes. She is also weighing interim solutions like the installation of a harbor camera, thus allowing virtual tours of the lighthouse. The NLMS has a proven track record of resolving disputes with neighboring communities, and Tamulevich is fervent in her efforts to foster relationships with local communities and organizations.

Mutual Support Amidst Competition

Despite the intense competition, both the NLMS and the Borough of Fenwick have expressed mutual support, demonstrating their shared commitment to the preservation of the borough’s historical legacy. The outcome of the ownership decision, while important, will not dampen their shared enthusiasm for the protection and promotion of the Lynde Point Lighthouse.