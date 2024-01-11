New Leadership and Ambitious Expansion Plans for Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History

A new chapter is set to begin for Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History (MOSH) with the appointment of its new chief executive officer, Alistair D.M. Dove. Currently the vice president of science and education at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Dove will step into his new role on February 5, replacing Bruce Fafard, who announced his retirement plans a year ago.

A Champion of Marine Science and Education

With an extensive background as a shark researcher and multiple degrees in related fields, Dove brings a wealth of experience to the role. His career includes significant tenures at renowned institutions such as the Wildlife Conservation Society and several universities. Beyond his professional commitments, Dove has also made substantial contributions to the broader scientific community. He serves as the chairman of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Aquariums Committee and is an adjunct professor at multiple Georgia universities.

Guiding the MOSH's Evolution

Dove's appointment comes at a critical juncture for the MOSH. The museum is planning a major relocation and expansion with the 'MOSH Genesis' project, which envisages a new $100 million facility on the Northbank of Jacksonville. The city has allocated $20 million from its Capital Improvement Fund for this enterprise, with groundbreaking expected later this year and a potential opening in 2026 or 2027.

Expanding the Museum's Reach

Dove plans to use his experience with major expansions from his time at the Georgia Aquarium to guide the development of the new MOSH. His vision extends beyond the museum's physical expansion, aiming to broaden its educational outreach. Dove keenly anticipates diversifying the museum's audience, moving beyond school field trips to attract a more diverse audience. The new MOSH will be more than a museum; it will be a hub of learning and exploration for all of Jacksonville.

In this exciting transition, Dove and his children are looking forward to the opportunities that the new MOSH will bring. With his leadership, the Museum of Science & History is set to embark on a transformative journey, reshaping its identity while remaining a cherished Jacksonville institution.