New Law Mandates Translation of Government Documents in New Jersey

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
New Law Mandates Translation of Government Documents in New Jersey

New Jersey has taken a significant stride towards inclusivity and effective communication with the signing of a new law by Governor Phil Murphy. This groundbreaking legislation mandates the translation of government documents and services into seven commonly spoken languages, in recognition of the state’s diverse linguistic landscape.

Unveiling the New Law

In an effort to improve immigrants’ rights and extend protections, Governor Phil Murphy signed a comprehensive package of bills. One of these bills demands that state agencies translate documents into multiple languages other than English. This new law, which requires the translation of forms, notices, and documents, aims to foster trust between government institutions and immigrants, encouraging greater civic engagement and participation in public processes.

Effect on the Immigrant Community

Before this law, government documents were primarily available in English and Spanish, despite New Jersey ranking fourth in the United States for the number of residents who speak a language other than English at home. The enactment of this legislation will ensure rights, recognize the challenges and complexities of various systems, and most importantly, give communities a voice. It is seen as a step towards fulfilling the promise of a state that hosts the Statue of Liberty and has a long history of welcoming immigrants.

Additional Laws Signed

Alongside the translation law, Governor Murphy also signed laws aimed at helping New Jersey’s immigrant community, including work protections for domestic workers and further designations for identification. The Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act establishes standards and protections for domestic workers and the second law changes how data is collected on residents who identify as members of the Asian-American/Pacific Islander community.

The New Jersey State Bar Association also advocated on several measures in the recent legislative session, such as bills related to motor vehicle data privacy, health insurance coverage for infertility treatment, and raising minimum liability coverage for commercial vehicles. They also supported a Mental Health Diversion Program bill, which was also signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

