New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans’ Small Businesses

The U.S. has made a significant stride in supporting service-disabled veterans, signing into law Senator Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan Investing in VETS Act. The legislation, part of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, ensures the federal government awards a bare minimum of 5% of its contracts to small businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. This enactment is a victory for veterans service organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Georgia, who have ceaselessly championed this cause.

Recognizing the Sacrifices of Veterans

This law is more than a mere legislative accomplishment; it is a recognition and homage to those who have risked their lives for the nation’s defense. It serves to channel business and opportunities towards enterprises owned by veterans, many of whom have been disadvantaged by service-related disabilities. Approximately 27% of veterans bear the burden of a service-connected disability, their sacrifices often overlooked by society.

A Boon for Veteran Entrepreneurs in Georgia

Georgia, home to over 700,000 veterans, stands to gain immensely from this legislation. The state boasts more than 97,000 small businesses owned by veterans. The Investing in VETS Act is anticipated to play a vital role in driving business growth and stimulating the local economy, while simultaneously honoring the contributions of its veteran populace.

Opinions from the Ground

Views from the ground reflect a sense of gratitude and optimism. Patsey Schreiber, a VFW Georgia State commander and owner of a service-disabled veteran small business, expressed her thoughts on the act. She underscored the competence and reliability of disabled veterans, shedding light on society’s previous underestimation of their abilities. This law, according to Schreiber, is a step towards rectifying this oversight and bolstering the capabilities of service-disabled veterans.