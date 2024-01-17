In a new move to foster civic engagement among young individuals, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a groundbreaking legislation. The law permits students from grades six to twelve to take one excused absence per year to participate in civic events. This initiative offers a unique opportunity for students to step outside the traditional classroom setting and engage in service learning or address public issues.

Advertisment

Provisions of the New Law

The legislation, supported by both sides of the political aisle, provides for absences to be utilized for events sponsored by government entities, community-based organizations, or nonprofits. To qualify, the events must incorporate an element of service learning or address a public issue or concern. To obtain the excused absence, students are required to submit a signed written notice from their parent or guardian, along with documentation proving that the event meets the law's criteria. This notice has to be submitted to the school five days prior to the planned absence. Importantly, the law allows school districts the discretion to grant additional excused absences for similar civic engagements.

Implications for Civic Engagement

Advertisment

The legislation represents a significant step in encouraging active participation in public service and community involvement among students. It provides an avenue for New Jersey's youth to experience firsthand the workings of democracy and society outside the confines of a classroom. It is hoped that the exposure to such events could potentially inspire a future in public service among the young minds.

Key Players Behind the Legislation

The legislation saw the bipartisan backing of several key figures in the New Jersey political landscape, including Senators Vin Gopal and James Beach, and Assemblymembers Ellen Park Sterley, Stanley, and Kevin Rooney. The collective efforts of these individuals have contributed greatly to the expansion of civic engagement and the empowerment of New Jersey's youth.