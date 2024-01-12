New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame

As dusk falls on May 16, 2024, the spotlight will illuminate the 36th annual JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame gala. This prestigious event, staged by the nonprofit Junior Achievement (JA) of Central Virginia, will induct a new roster of Laureates into its illustrious Hall of Fame. Since 1988, these coveted accolades have celebrated the trailblazing achievements of business leaders who have imprinted their mark on the region’s economy, underpinning its strength and dynamism.

Inducting a New Cohort of Laureates

Ken Ampy, CEO of Astyra Corporation, Jack Berry, President of Richmond Region Tourism, Joey Smith, Chairman Emeritus of Williams Mullen, and Sam Young, President of Astyra Corporation, will be this year’s inductees. These leaders, with their diverse backgrounds and immeasurable contributions, have not only propelled their respective fields but also fortified the broader community.

More Than Recognition—A Celebration of Excellence and Vision

Each Laureate exemplifies a unique blend of business acumen and innovation, vision and leadership, all underpinned by a genuine dedication to community support. Their indelible imprint on the region’s business landscape has shaped its economic vigor, making them deserving of this high honor.

A Fundraising Gala that Fuels Future Leaders

More than a ceremony, the JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame gala serves as the premier fundraising event for the nonprofit. The proceeds generated directly benefit over 3,400 students in the Richmond Region annually, fueling JA’s mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of business leaders. By fostering financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurial spirit, JA is shaping the architects of tomorrow’s global economy.