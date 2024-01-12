en English
Business

New Labor Rule: A Shift in Worker Classification in the Gig Economy

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
The Biden administration has ushered in a significant change in labor regulation, implementing a new rule aimed at preventing the misclassification of workers as ‘independent contractors.’ The regulation, which could potentially impact millions of American workers, marks a significant shift in labor policy and has particular relevance for app-based platforms such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash.

The ‘Independent Contractor’ Conundrum

These platform-based companies heavily rely on gig economy workers for their operational model. Despite concerns raised by these companies, they remain confident that the new rule will not necessitate a reclassification of their drivers. However, business groups have expressed apprehension, suggesting that the rule could create uncertainty for employers. The outcome, by and large, will hinge on the enforcement decisions of the Labor Department.

Replacing the Trump-era Rule

This new standard displaces a previous rule from the Trump era that made it more challenging for workers to be classified as employees. Employees, as opposed to independent contractors, are entitled to minimum wages, benefits like health coverage, and paid sick leave. The Biden administration’s rule, set to go into effect on March 11, 2024, implements a six-factor test that analyses the economic reality of the relationship between employers and workers.

The Impact on the Gig Economy

The rule change constitutes a substantial shift that could alleviate the precarity and exploitation faced by gig workers. Misclassification as independent contractors often results in significant income and benefits loss for these workers. This initiative by the Department of Labor aligns with a broader federal policy shift, including a recent National Labor Relations Board decision, aimed at clarifying worker classification in the gig economy.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

