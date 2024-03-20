New Killer Whale Population Discovered: Hunting Majestic Ocean Predators Off U.S. Coast

Scientists at the University of British Columbia have made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying what appears to be a new population of killer whales, dubbed 'oceanics', exhibiting unique hunting behaviors in the vast open ocean. This group of 49 orcas, observed from 1997 to 2021, showcases an extraordinary diet, preying on the ocean's most formidable predators including sperm whales, elephant seals, and dolphins, far off the coasts of California and Oregon.

Unveiling the Oceanics

The discovery, detailed in a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Aquatic Mammals, highlights the oceanics' distinct hunting strategies and varied prey, which stand in stark contrast to those of known killer whale populations. This group's encounters, spanning over two decades, reveal their preference for large marine mammals, a behavior that challenges our understanding of orca predation. Co-author Andrew Trites, a professor at UBC's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, emphasized the uniqueness of this group, potentially related to the transient type but marked by distinct traits absent in other populations.

Distinctive Characteristics and Behaviors

Key to identifying these orcas as a possible new group were their unique physical marks, including cookie-cutter shark bite scars and distinct patches on their fins and saddles. These features, alongside their hunting behaviors, suggest a life spent predominantly in the open ocean, unlike their coastal counterparts. The study also recounts a remarkable 1997 encounter where approximately 35 killer whales coordinated an attack on a herd of sperm whales, a testament to their strategic prowess and predation capabilities on large marine mammals.

Implications and Future Research

The discovery of the oceanic killer whales opens new avenues for research and raises questions about the broader ecological impacts of their hunting practices. As scientists, including study lead Josh McInnes, seek to gather more data, there is hope that further insights will shed light on the behaviors, diet, and migratory patterns of these enigmatic creatures. This finding underscores the vastness of our oceans and the continuous revelations they hold, emphasizing the importance of ongoing exploration and conservation efforts to protect these magnificent animals and their habitat.