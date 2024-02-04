New Jersey's Real Estate High Rollers: Nine Towns Among Top 150 Most Expensive in the US

Recent data from Zillow, a leading real estate marketplace, has unveiled an intriguing revelation: nine towns in New Jersey have joined the ranks of the top 150 most expensive places in the United States, with typical home values exceeding $1.85 million. This analysis of the American real estate landscape as of December marks a significant milestone for the Garden State.

Deal and Alpine: The Crown Jewels of New Jersey

The town of Deal, nestled near Asbury Park on the picturesque Jersey Shore, stands out among the rest, taking the 26th spot nationwide. Known for its opulent residences, Deal boasts a typical home value of $3.45 million, an impressive testament to its affluence. Not too far behind, Alpine, a much sought-after locale in Bergen County, holds the 49th spot with a typical home value of $2.29 million. Alpine's real estate market is renowned for its luxury homes and celebrity residents, further adding to its allure.

Avalon and Stone Harbor: A Touch of Resort Luxury

Making it to the top 100, Avalon and Stone Harbor, both esteemed resort towns on the Jersey Shore, are not to be overlooked. Avalon, known for its pristine beaches and high-end real estate, sits at the 69th spot. Stone Harbor, a favorite among vacationers looking for luxury beachfront properties, follows closely at 79th. Like their counterparts, these towns offer an appealing mix of coastal charm and upscale living.

New Jersey's Real Estate Compared to National Average

When compared to these figures, the average home value for New Jersey as a whole presents quite a contrast. The statewide typical home value was $495,287 in December, significantly less than those in the top-ranking towns. However, it's still a notch above the national average, which stood at $342,685. These data points suggest an intriguing polarity within New Jersey's real estate market, with some towns reaching staggering heights while the rest of the state maintains a more modest average.

The 'typical home value' used in this analysis is calculated using a trimmed mean method, as explained by Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow. This method provides a more accurate estimate of home values, acting similarly to a median value. It's an approach that helps Zillow maintain precision in their real estate evaluations, further solidifying their reputation as a reliable source in the industry.