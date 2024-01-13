New Jersey’s Extravagant ‘Mattaccino’ Estate Hits the Market at $8 Million

In the heart of Monmouth County, New Jersey, a luxurious estate known as ‘Mattaccino’ has hit the market, offering a unique blend of extravagant amenities and opulent living. Spanning a sprawling 32,500 square feet, the property is an epitome of grandeur, listed for a substantial $8 million.

A Truly Unique Estate

What sets Mattaccino apart is not only its size but also its unique features. Nestled within this expansive property are over ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, providing ample space for a large family or for hosting numerous guests. However, the true highlight of this estate is a legitimate underground nightclub, an uncommon feature even among the most luxurious homes.

Luxury at Every Turn

This New Jersey estate takes luxury to new heights with a slew of lavish amenities. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the four-hole golf course, while horse lovers will find delight in the equestrian stables. An indoor pool and spa offer relaxation and recreation without stepping foot outside. At the heart of the outdoor experience is a 15,000-square-foot Turkish silver travertine patio, encircling an Anyslbrite-quartz pool complete with a 15-stool swim-up bar. Adjacent to it is a 20-person spa, perfect for unwinding after a long day. A 1,500-square-foot cottage with a full kitchen and resort bar adds a touch of rustic charm to the modern comforts.

A Prime Location with a Hefty Price Tag

Set within 23 acres of lush land, Mattaccino guarantees privacy and tranquility. Its strategic location near the beaches and its relative proximity to New York City further enhance its appeal. However, the luxury of owning such a property does not come without its costs. In 2023, the annual property taxes totaled a staggering $61,384, a figure that prospective buyers must consider in addition to the purchase price. Despite the hefty price tag, Mattaccino remains a one-of-a-kind estate, merging modern luxury with unique amenities in an idyllic setting.