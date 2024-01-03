en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

New Jersey’s Clean Energy Transition: A Journey of Ambition Amid Challenges

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
New Jersey’s Clean Energy Transition: A Journey of Ambition Amid Challenges

As dusk falls on the Garden State, New Jersey stands at a watershed moment in its journey towards a clean energy future. With ambitious goals such as outlawing the sale of new fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2035 and bolstering renewable energy mandates, the transition is anything but smooth. An imminent regulatory decision on the $6 billion proposal by state utilities to invest in energy efficiency programs hangs in the balance, while the shadows of rising costs and supply chain disturbances loom large over the state’s clean energy initiatives.

Residents Embrace the Solar Transition

At the grassroots level, companies like Solar Landscape are empowering residents to contribute to the clean energy transition. Luis Acosta, a teacher, was one such resident who overcame initial skepticism to embrace the benefits of tapping into a nearby solar installation. More than just savings on electricity bills, it was the potential to reduce carbon footprints and help mitigate climate change that swayed Acosta.

Digital Realty Paves the Way

Meanwhile, firms like Digital Realty are leading the way in the corporate sector. With commitments to transition to 100% renewable energy in New Jersey, Texas, California, and Asia-Pacific, they’ve signed contracts with utility suppliers in various locations. Their efforts, surpassing a significant renewable energy milestone in 2022, highlight their global commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Planning for a Reliable Grid Amid Challenges

The PJM, along with stakeholders, dedicated their 2023 planning efforts to the arduous task of ensuring a reliable grid. Amid the retirement of traditional generators, growing electricity demand, and the addition of renewable resources, they released a study titled ‘Energy Transition in PJM: Resource Retirements, Replacements & Risks’. The study underscored concerns over new electricity demand growth, accelerating retirements of existing generators, and a slow pace of new generation construction. To address these challenges, PJM implemented an interconnection process reform, focusing on projects more likely to see completion and clearing the path for about 300 new generation projects totaling 26,000 MW in 2024.

Setbacks and the Path Forward

Despite these advances, setbacks persist. Ørsted‘s cancellation of two major offshore wind projects due to rising costs and supply chain issues marked a significant blow. However, the first offshore wind turbine started supplying electricity to the U.S. grid in December, marking a milestone in the nation’s clean energy transition. As the Biden administration hopes to expand offshore wind as part of the effort to increase the use of renewables, challenges such as political opposition, supply chain snafus, high interest rates, and court issues stand in the way.

As New Jersey navigates the choppy waters of its clean energy transition, the state remains committed to its initiatives despite the challenges. With a new solicitation for offshore wind developers and an increase in renewable energy requirements on the horizon, the journey is far from over. The debate rages on, with advocates emphasizing the urgency of action to combat climate change and critics arguing for a more cautious approach that carefully controls costs and sets realistic timelines for achieving the state’s clean energy goals.

0
Energy United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
2 mins ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Ellomay Capital Ltd., a revered player in the renewable energy sector, has announced its decision to sell its holdings in the Talmei Yosef Facility. The Israeli firm, listed on both the NYSE American and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under ‘ELLO’, has inked a deal with Greenlight Fund Limited Partnership and Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Tamil Nadu's Solar Power Ambitions Hindered by Land Acquisition Challenges
14 mins ago
Tamil Nadu's Solar Power Ambitions Hindered by Land Acquisition Challenges
Porch Group Broadens Horizons with Utility Concierge Service Expansion
23 mins ago
Porch Group Broadens Horizons with Utility Concierge Service Expansion
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
6 mins ago
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
Gevo Bolsters Board with Renewable Energy Veteran Katie Ellet
7 mins ago
Gevo Bolsters Board with Renewable Energy Veteran Katie Ellet
The Republic of Congo Debuts First Liquefied Natural Gas Plant
8 mins ago
The Republic of Congo Debuts First Liquefied Natural Gas Plant
Latest Headlines
World News
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
51 seconds
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
52 seconds
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
2 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
2 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
3 mins
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
33 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app