en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

New Jersey’s Birdwatching Data Reveals Most Sighted Birds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
New Jersey’s Birdwatching Data Reveals Most Sighted Birds

New Jersey’s avian diversity has been under the lens for years, and data compiled by Project FeederWatch, spanning over a decade from November 1 to April 30, has now thrown up a fascinating list of the most sighted birds in the state. The bird that topped the list is the humble house sparrow. With an impressive count of 73,078 views, this adaptable bird has made a remarkable presence in various environments across the state.

Sparrows, Doves, and Juncos Dominate

Following the house sparrow, the mourning dove has been recorded 66,677 times. This bird, known for its soft cooing calls and slender, pinkish hue, has evidently captured the attention of birdwatchers. The dark-eyed junco, a bird synonymous with winter and dark eyes, ranks third with 59,305 sightings. The house finch, flaunting the males’ vibrant red plumage, was sighted 47,225 times.

A Spectrum of Sparrows, Starlings, and Cardinals

White-throated sparrows, recognized by their distinct black-and-white head markings, have been sighted 29,419 times. The European starling, with its glossy black plumage, ranks sixth with 28,801 sightings. The northern cardinal, known for its striking red plumage and melodious calls, has been spotted 26,553 times. Common grackles, with their iridescent feathers, and tufted titmice, with their recognizable tufted crests, are also among the top sighted birds.

Blue Jay Closes the Top Ten List

The blue jay, with its vibrant blue plumage and adaptability, closes the top ten list with 21,799 sightings. This bird is a favorite among birdwatchers for its intelligence and striking appearance. The data clearly illustrates New Jersey’s role as a sanctuary for bird enthusiasts, providing a diverse array of avian species to observe and enjoy.

These birds, from the common house sparrow to the vibrant blue jay, exemplify the richness of avian diversity in New Jersey. Their sightings are not just numbers but tales of adaptation, survival, and the intricate ballet of nature. They are a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage and a reminder of the joy of birdwatching.

0
United States Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

NASA to Brief Media on Lunar Landing Technologies

By Rizwan Shah

Mysterious Death in St. John: The Unraveling Case of Marisol Ferguson

By Rizwan Shah

2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks

By Waqas Arain

Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting D ...
@Business · 4 mins
Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting D ...
heart comment 0
Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown

By Salman Khan

Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown
Monroe County Community College Unveils $400,000 Scholarship Fund for 2024-25

By Dil Bar Irshad

Monroe County Community College Unveils $400,000 Scholarship Fund for 2024-25
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations

By Hadeel Hashem

Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
Snowville Town to Host Public Hearing on Community Development Block Grant

By Salman Akhtar

Snowville Town to Host Public Hearing on Community Development Block Grant
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
20 seconds
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
27 seconds
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
30 seconds
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
2 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
2 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
2 mins
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
2 mins
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
2 mins
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
3 mins
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
42 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app