New Jersey Upholds Historic $30 Million Mesothelioma Verdict in Groundbreaking Appeal

Imagine living with the knowledge that a silent threat lingered in your home, unknowingly shaping the fate of your family's health and future. For Susan Buttitta, this became a harrowing reality when her husband, Mark Buttitta, succumbed to mesothelioma at the age of 50, a devastating consequence of asbestos exposure traced back to his childhood. The Buttitta family's ordeal culminated in a landmark legal battle, culminating with the New Jersey appellate court upholding a Bergen County court's award of over $30 million in damages. This decision, rendered on April 5, 2010, marked the largest mesothelioma verdict in New Jersey's history, spotlighting the enduring impact of asbestos exposure and the legal system's role in addressing its consequences.

A Legacy of Loss and Legal Precedent

Mark Buttitta's narrative is a poignant reminder of the insidious nature of asbestos exposure, which started innocently through secondhand contact with his father, a General Motors employee. His story underscores a grim reality many American families faced, as asbestos use pervaded countless products and workplaces throughout the 20th century. The court found that Mark's direct exposure continued during his college years, working at a General Motors warehouse, where asbestos-laden brakes and clutches were a staple. The appellate court's decision to uphold the substantial award underscores the judiciary's acknowledgment of mesothelioma's lethal potential, even from low and infrequent asbestos exposure, validating the Buttitta family's pursuit of justice.

Corporate Accountability and Compensation

At the heart of the Buttitta case is a narrative of corporate accountability, with Asbestos Corporation Limited and Borg-Warner Corporation ordered to compensate for their roles in Mark's exposure. The verdict also led to undisclosed settlements with three other companies, including C.L. Zimmerman Co., Honeywell International, and General Motors Corporation. These legal outcomes emphasize the importance of holding companies to account for their negligence, offering a semblance of justice to families devastated by asbestos-related diseases. Moreover, the case highlights the critical role of mesothelioma lawsuits in providing financial relief to victims, with settlements averaging between $1 million to $1.4 million.

The Science Behind the Verdict

The Buttitta verdict was not only a legal milestone but also underscored the evolving understanding of mesothelioma and its links to asbestos exposure. Recent research on microRNAs (miRNAs) as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for asbestos-related lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma is paving the way for earlier detection and better outcomes for patients. This scientific progress, coupled with legal precedents like the Buttitta case, offers hope for more effective management of asbestos-related diseases and underscores the urgent need for corporate responsibility in preventing exposure.

In the wake of the New Jersey appellate court's decision, the Buttitta family's story serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of those affected by mesothelioma and the potential for legal recourse to enact meaningful change. It's a reminder of the silent dangers that lurked in the past and a call to action to ensure such tragedies are not repeated. The Buttitta verdict is not just a record-setting legal milestone; it's a beacon of hope for families navigating the devastating aftermath of asbestos exposure, emphasizing the profound impact of legal advocacy and scientific research in the fight against mesothelioma.