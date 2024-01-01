en English
New Jersey Twins Born in Different Days and Years

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
New Jersey Twins Born in Different Days and Years

In an extraordinary turn of events at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, twin boys were born on separate days and in different years. Ezra and Ezekial, the twins in question, made their grand entrance into the world during the New Year’s weekend. Ezra arrived at 11:48 p.m. on December 31, 2023, just before the year came to a close, while Ezekial made his debut at 12:28 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

A Tale of Two Birthdays

Ezra, the older of the two by 40 minutes, weighed 6 pounds and measured 18 inches in length. His younger brother Ezekial, on the other hand, weighed 4 pounds and was 17 inches long. An interesting fact about this unique birth is that the twins do not share the same birthday or birth year, a rare occurrence with odds of about 1 in 2 million, according to Natividad Medical Center in California. This special circumstance was a source of immense joy for their parents, Eve and Billy.

A Family of Significant Birthdays

The timing of the twins’ birth holds extra significance for the family. Ezra shares his birthday with his father Billy, who was also born on New Year’s Eve. This adds an additional layer of joy to their annual celebrations. The family also has another son who celebrates his birthday on January 3, marking a unique pattern of significant birthdays in the family. These coincidences have left the parents overjoyed and thrilled about their boys’ special birthday story.

The Joy of a Unique Birth

Reflecting on the remarkable event, the parents expressed their excitement and gratitude. The hospital captured this joyous occasion by releasing a photo of the beaming parents with their newborn twins. This unique birth, while a statistical rarity, brings with it a lifetime of unique celebrations and stories for the family. The parents look forward to sharing this extraordinary tale of their sons’ birth with them when they grow up.

United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

