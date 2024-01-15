New Jersey Towns Record Significant Population Growth: A Look at the Numbers

New Jersey, often recognized as the most densely populated U.S. state, is witnessing a noticeable uptick in the population of some of its towns. A recent report by A-Z Animals, based on data from the U.S Census Bureau, highlights this growth, with towns like New Brunswick, Long Branch, and Raritan taking the lead.

Advertisment

Population Boom in University Town

Home to the prestigious Rutgers University, New Brunswick has seen an increase of 746 residents over a span of two years. The growth is largely linked to the town's academic reputation, attracting both students and faculty from across the globe. This surge solidifies New Brunswick's status as a vibrant university town.

Rising Numbers in Monmouth County

Advertisment

Long Branch, nestled in Monmouth County, has also experienced significant population growth. Data shows a 2.45% increase in its population, translating to 777 new inhabitants. The town's charm and thriving community life are key factors drawing new residents.

Raritan: The Fastest-Growing Town in New Jersey

However, the real standout is Raritan. In just two years, this town has welcomed a whopping 1,280 new residents, marking a 16.32% population surge. This makes Raritan the fastest-growing town in New Jersey, a distinction that underscores its appeal as a place to live.

Advertisment

This population growth in New Jersey's towns is not only a testament to their allure but also a crucial piece of information for those considering relocation. The growing numbers could significantly influence their decision-making process, particularly if they're eyeing these towns as potential new homes.

Simultaneously, a list released by Money.com enumerates the fifty best places to live in the U.S., with two New Jersey towns, Bridgewater and Mount Laurel, making the cut. This recognition further enhances New Jersey's image as a desirable living destination. The selection criteria include a population of 25,000 or more, low crime risk, and a median income level, which these towns comfortably meet.

As New Jersey continues to grow and develop, it will be interesting to monitor the impact of this population increase on the state's social, economic, and cultural fabric. For now, the state's appeal continues to attract new residents, fostering a dynamic and diverse community.