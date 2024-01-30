New Jersey Shelter Launches 'Neuter Your Ex' Fundraiser for Valentine's Day

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, has launched a unique Valentine's Day fundraising event entitled "Neuter Your Ex." The event encourages individuals to donate $50 to have a feral cat named after their ex-partner and subsequently neutered as part of the shelter's trap-neuter-return (TNR) program. The program aims to control the feral cat population humanely by spaying and neutering cats before releasing them back into their colonies.

The Response to the Fundraiser

The event has elicited a significant response, with the shelter receiving numerous calls and donations, suggesting around 50 different names, some of which are indeed the names of donors' exes. However, the shelter has established specific rules for the naming process, allowing only first names or nicknames to be used, upholding the respect and privacy of individuals involved.

Why the Event is Popular

Eric Schwartz, the director of development for Homeward Bound, suggested that the event's popularity might stem from its relatability. The idea of not wanting certain individuals, metaphorically represented by the ex-partners, to breed resonates with many. The event has sparked both humor and activism within the community, turning a usually romantic holiday into a platform for a meaningful cause.

Purpose of the Fundraiser

All the funds raised from this unique event will be directed towards the TNR program. The money will facilitate reduced-cost spay/neuter surgeries for community cats and their caretakers in need. The program's primary goal is to reduce the number of stray cats on the streets, ultimately curbing the ongoing cycle of feral cat overpopulation.