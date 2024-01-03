en English
New Jersey Ranked Sixth Among Best States for Retirement

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
New Jersey Ranked Sixth Among Best States for Retirement

Despite common perceptions, a recent study by Homesnacks has ranked New Jersey as the sixth-best state for retirement in the United States. This ranking comes as a surprise, particularly when compared with traditional retirement havens like Florida, which unsurprisingly took the top spot.

Surprising Rankings

The study emphasized New Jersey’s affordability, particularly in comparison to its pricey neighbor, New York City. Coupled with low crime rates and ample opportunities for post-retirement socializing, New Jersey presents a compelling case for retirees. The median income in the Garden State is reported at $97,126, with the average home price standing at $495,846. These figures significantly contributed to its image as an affordable retirement destination.

The Big Picture

Factors influencing retirement location decisions can fluctuate greatly among individuals, but commonly include cost of living, proximity to family, and accessibility to healthcare services. In this context, the top 10 states for retirement in the United States, according to the study, are Florida, Delaware, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Hawaii, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland.

Migration Patterns

Interestingly, 2023 saw New Jersey topping the nation for outmigration, with 64.9% of migration being outbound. This migration was primarily driven by retirement, followed by family and job reasons. However, the state was ranked 47th lowest in the nation for in-migration, with Texas, Florida, and North Carolina leading the pack for inward migration.

Despite this, New Jersey’s ranking as a top retirement destination and its affordability compared to other states like New York highlight the complex dynamics of retirement decisions and migration patterns.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

