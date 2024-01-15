New Jersey National Guard Deploys Soldiers for Operation Inherent Resolve

Hundreds of New Jersey National Guard citizen soldiers, including 16 state troopers, are being deployed as part of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The operation, which commenced in 2014, is an international coalition effort aimed at defeating ISIS and its affiliates in Iraq and Syria. The coalition works to provide training, equipment, and support to local forces combating the terrorist group.

A Salute to International Peacekeeping

A deployment ceremony was recently conducted to honor the soldiers and their dedication to international peacekeeping efforts. Dignitaries in attendance included Governor Philip Murphy and Senator Cory Booker, who expressed their gratitude and support for the troops. The soldiers will undergo a five-week training period at Fort Bliss in Texas before proceeding to their overseas deployment.

Largest Deployment Since 2008

Marking the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008, approximately 1,500 soldiers from the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are being deployed. The ongoing operation plays a significant role in maintaining regional stability and demonstrates the international community’s resolve to combat terrorism and prevent its resurgence.

Continuing the Fight Against Terrorism

While there have been no dramatic developments, the continuation of Operation Inherent Resolve is seen as essential for sustaining stability and security in the Middle East. The troops’ mission is to advise, assist, and enable partnered forces in Iraq and Syria until they can independently thwart ISIS in designated areas. This deployment reaffirms the international community’s commitment to eradicate terrorism and its deep-seated dedication to peacekeeping.