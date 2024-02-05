New Jersey Looks to Revitalize Tourism Post-Pandemic with Upcoming Events

Efforts are currently underway in New Jersey for the revitalization of the state's tourism sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's lawmakers and tourism industry leaders are looking forward to significant events such as the 2026 World Cup soccer games and the 250th anniversary of America's founding. The aim is to seize these opportunities to stimulate tourism and the state's economy.

Boost in Funding and Repair Initiatives

There has been an increase in funding for arts, history, and tourism. Initiatives to repair the Jersey Shore boardwalks are also in progress. The state's tourism sector, which saw 115 million visitors in 2022 who spent over $45 billion, still lags behind the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. However, expectations are high for better figures in 2023.

Potential for Growth: U.S. Semiquincentennial and FIFA World Cup

The upcoming U.S. semiquincentennial in 2026 is viewed as a golden opportunity to highlight New Jersey's historical significance. Presently, heritage tourism makes up only 6% of the state's tourists, which is below the national average. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, particularly the final match to be held in New Jersey, is expected to generate considerable economic activity. But the looming transportation infrastructure funding issue is a worrisome factor.

Addressing Transportation Challenges

The Transportation Trust Fund requires renewal by June 30 to avoid hindrance in projects. South Jersey's limited mass-transit options were underlined as a significant problem affecting tourism numbers. Policymakers are encouraged to address these transportation challenges to help support the growth of tourism.