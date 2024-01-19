New Jersey Implements Commercial Vehicle Ban for Winter Storm Safety

A commercial vehicle ban has been instigated by the New Jersey Department of Traffic on the state's major highways. This move comes in the wake of an impending winter storm, with the aim of ensuring road safety. The ban came into effect on Friday at 3 a.m., targeting specific highways and vehicle types.

Exclusions and Inclusions of the Ban

The ban, however, does not extend to the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, and the New Jersey Turnpike. Moreover, public safety vehicles, those supporting health facilities, and vehicles transporting food or fuel are exempted from this restriction. The Department of Traffic has also imposed speed limit restrictions in certain areas due to plowing and weather conditions.

Preparation for the Winter Storm

The National Weather Service has issued warnings and advisories across the state, predicting snowfall between 2 to 6 inches in different regions. Meteorologist David Stark also cautioned about the potential occurrence of black ice. The Department of Transportation (DOT) has prepared for these conditions by deploying plowing and salt trucks to keep the roads clear.

Advice for Motorists

The DOT has also provided a set of winter storm safety tips for drivers. Governor Phil Murphy has urged residents to work from home if possible, to mitigate the risk of dangerous road conditions. For those who need to travel, the DOT encourages caution and preparation. Updates on speed restrictions and road closures can be tracked on the 511nj.org website.

This winter preparation strategy is a part of the state's wider effort to manage the impact of the winter storm and maintain public safety. The implementation of the commercial vehicle ban is a necessary step taken by the New Jersey Department of Traffic to ensure a safer passage for all road users during these trying weather conditions.