New Jersey High School Bowling Adopts Power Points System

In a significant overhaul, a new power points system has been implemented for boys and girls high school bowling in New Jersey. This novel method, introduced this winter, will be utilized to determine the qualifiers for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) sectional tournaments. The changes signal a departure from previous formats where sectional championships occurred simultaneously.

Understanding the New System

The new system features 12-team brackets for each group and employs a dual meet format, closely mirroring regular season matches. The top four seeds in each group will receive a bye, with the initial rounds unfolding at the higher seed's home alley. The sectional finals will concurrently take place on February 24 at three different bowling centers across New Jersey.

Power Points and Qualifications

A team's power points, a critical factor in this new setup, are calculated based on the average of the four best individual scores from each game throughout the regular season. This average is rounded to two decimal places. The cutoff date for the power points is February 6, with seedings determined on February 8.

Qualifications for the tournaments are predicated on the games played from the start of the season to the cutoff date. A minimum of 21 games is required for eligibility. The playoffs will then progress throughout February, culminating in the sectional finals set for February 24. The victorious sectional champions will then vie for the title at the state Group Championships on February 27. The seeding for this event is based on the power points calculated at the cutoff date.

Accessing the Standings

The new system's standings can be viewed on NJ.com, prominently displayed at the top of the boys and girls bowling pages. This accessibility ensures fans and participants alike can keep abreast of the developments and track their favorite teams' progress. Regular updates are also available via the N.J. High School Sports newsletter.