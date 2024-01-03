en English
Transportation

New Jersey Halts New Construction Projects on Major Thoroughfares for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
The year 2024 marks a temporary halt in new capital construction projects on New Jersey’s major thoroughfares, the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. Despite this, travelers will continue to encounter construction due to ongoing projects, roadway upgrades, emergency repairs, and routine maintenance. Toll rates on these roadways are set to increase by 3% starting January 1st, indicating that while the scope of projects won’t expand, the cost for commuters certainly will.

Ongoing Projects Continue Amid Construction Freeze

Despite the absence of new projects, the commuter and commercial pulse of New Jersey will still feel the rhythm of construction. The NJ Turnpike Authority has identified a total of nine major ongoing projects, five on the Turnpike and four on the Parkway. These projects, with completion dates ranging from 2023 to 2025, cover a gamut of infrastructure upgrades including bridge replacements and widenings, bridge reconstruction and repairs, as well as lighting and drainage improvements.

Projects in Design Stage Promise Fewer Disruptions

There are several projects in the design or final stages that are not expected to cause significant new disruptions in 2024. However, commuters are advised to prepare for the usual construction delays while traveling, as these projects’ on-ground implementation will not commence until at least 2025.

Implications for Commuters

With over 613 million toll transactions recorded in 2022, these crucial arteries of the Garden State are more than just ribbons of asphalt. They are conduits of commerce, lifelines of communities, and the rhythm of daily life for thousands of commuters. The toll increase and ongoing construction, albeit not expanding in scope, will likely impact the daily commute for many New Jersey residents. As such, travelers are advised to adjust their plans accordingly and remain patient as the state works to improve and maintain these vital roadways.

Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

