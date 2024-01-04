en English
New Jersey Gears Up for Weather Whirlwind: Snow to Rain Transition Expected

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
New Jersey Gears Up for Weather Whirlwind: Snow to Rain Transition Expected

New Jersey is bracing for a significant meteorological event, with forecasts predicting a drastic transition from snow to rain starting late Saturday afternoon. Different regions of the Garden State are preparing for varying impacts, with areas west of the Garden State Parkway likely to experience initial snowfall before it morphs into rain. Meanwhile, the southern parts and the Jersey Shore are forecasted to endure a torrential, wind-driven rain on Saturday night, compounded by coastal flooding threats.

Anticipated Weather Shifts and Risks

The heavy precipitation is anticipated to cease by Sunday morning. However, as the temperatures plummet, a few hours of snowfall could hit during Sunday’s morning and midday. Coastal areas are forecasted to grapple with continued flooding concerns and strong winds throughout Sunday. Regions northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike are gearing up for considerable snowfall, potentially necessitating plowing. The far northwest corner is expected to receive up to a foot of snow, as shared by meteorologist Joe Martucci.

Uncertainties and Predictions

Despite the detailed forecast, meteorologists are treading cautiously due to inherent uncertainties associated with predicting winter storms. National Weather Service (NWS) has refrained from definitive inch counts but has suggested possible accumulations of 1 to 6 inches of snow. The nature of precipitation for areas south of I-78 remains particularly murky. The storm could potentially bring significant snowfall to North Jersey, potentially staving off flooding in the region.

More Weather Events on the Horizon

Adding to the complexity, weather models are concurrently predicting a heavy rainstorm for next Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain. When combined with the melt from the weekend’s snow, this could trigger another round of minor flooding. Additionally, a wintery storm with significant potential impacts is expected to hit New Jersey, offering the first opportunity for snow accumulation this season.

Such weather events are expected to cause major disruptions to travel, both on the roads and at airports. The New York City area, which hasn’t seen at least an inch of snowfall in 683 days, is also in the storm’s trajectory. With the arrival of another system expected in the middle of next week, widespread heavy rain and flooding concerns are once again on the rise.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

