New Jersey Expands 'Move Over' Law to Increase Roadside Safety

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a revised version of the state's "move over" law on January 16, broadening its scope to provide increased safety for disabled vehicles on the roads. The updated legislation mandates that drivers must either change lanes or slow down when approaching a vehicle that is using flashing hazard lights, road flares, or reflective triangles to signal its disabled state.

Enhanced Safety Measures

If it is not safe for a motorist to change lanes, the law requires them to slow down below the speed limit and be ready to stop. This enhancement to the law builds upon the pre-existing rule requiring motorists to give way or reduce speed for emergency crews, tow trucks, and highway maintenance vehicles on the roadside. Noncompliance with the "move over" law can result in penalties ranging from $100 to $500.

Support from AAA Northeast

AAA Northeast has voiced its support for the law's expansion, citing the perils associated with roadside situations and the numerous lives lost under such circumstances, including first responders. They emphasize the necessity of such laws for preserving the safety of all road users.

Statistics from the NHTSA

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), between 2017 and 2021, 1,874 individuals in the United States were fatally injured while outside a disabled vehicle. Out of this number, 41 fatalities occurred in New Jersey. This alarming statistic underlines the significance of the "move over" law.

The "move over" law is not exclusive to New Jersey. Twenty other states, including New York, Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland, have similar laws enacted to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike. This expanded law in New Jersey is a testament to the state's commitment to road safety and sets a precedent for other states to follow.