en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

New Jersey Drivers Distressed by MVC Software Glitch

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
New Jersey Drivers Distressed by MVC Software Glitch

Motorists in New Jersey have been caught in an unexpected bind due to a software glitch on the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission’s (MVC) online registration renewal system. The anomaly led to a number of drivers receiving tickets for unregistered vehicles, despite having completed the renewal process and made payment for their vehicle registrations.

An Unprecedented Error

The software glitch specifically impacted transactions made in May 2023, leading to a situation where registrations were paid for but not recorded. The issue came to light when a woman reported to NJ.com, a local news outlet, that she had been ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle after renewing her registration online.

MVC’s Response to the Glitch

The MVC acknowledged the software error and indicated that the glitch has been fixed. However, the number of customers affected by this error is unclear. The MVC maintains that it believes only a few customers were impacted. In the interim, it has emphasized that drivers are responsible for ensuring their registration is valid and that the MVC will not be reaching out to individuals who may potentially have been affected.

Steps Towards Rectification

As a part of its effort to reduce physical agency backlogs, the MVC has been promoting its online services and expanding the number of services available on its website. Customers who suspect that their May 2023 online registration might be invalid have been advised to verify their status either by contacting the MVC directly or visiting an agency location. If an error is found, they are required to complete a new valid registration, potentially paying the fee once more. The MVC has assured customers that they will be refunded in such cases. Furthermore, the MVC is providing letters to help dismiss tickets that may have been issued due to this software glitch.

0
United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
52 seconds ago
Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion
Genius Group Limited, identified by the ticker symbol GNS on the New York Stock Exchange, has announced the pricing of a public offering of its ordinary shares along with Series 2024-A and Series 2024-C warrants. The offering comprises 23,571,429 ordinary shares or pre-funded warrants, each priced at $0.35. Details of the Offering The Series 2024-A
Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
3 mins ago
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service: A Legacy of Unity and Community Improvement
3 mins ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service: A Legacy of Unity and Community Improvement
UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results
2 mins ago
UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
2 mins ago
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
2 mins ago
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
6 seconds
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
57 seconds
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
1 min
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
1 min
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
2 mins
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
2 mins
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
2 mins
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
3 mins
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
3 mins
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
23 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
30 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app