New Jersey Drivers Distressed by MVC Software Glitch

Motorists in New Jersey have been caught in an unexpected bind due to a software glitch on the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission’s (MVC) online registration renewal system. The anomaly led to a number of drivers receiving tickets for unregistered vehicles, despite having completed the renewal process and made payment for their vehicle registrations.

An Unprecedented Error

The software glitch specifically impacted transactions made in May 2023, leading to a situation where registrations were paid for but not recorded. The issue came to light when a woman reported to NJ.com, a local news outlet, that she had been ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle after renewing her registration online.

MVC’s Response to the Glitch

The MVC acknowledged the software error and indicated that the glitch has been fixed. However, the number of customers affected by this error is unclear. The MVC maintains that it believes only a few customers were impacted. In the interim, it has emphasized that drivers are responsible for ensuring their registration is valid and that the MVC will not be reaching out to individuals who may potentially have been affected.

Steps Towards Rectification

As a part of its effort to reduce physical agency backlogs, the MVC has been promoting its online services and expanding the number of services available on its website. Customers who suspect that their May 2023 online registration might be invalid have been advised to verify their status either by contacting the MVC directly or visiting an agency location. If an error is found, they are required to complete a new valid registration, potentially paying the fee once more. The MVC has assured customers that they will be refunded in such cases. Furthermore, the MVC is providing letters to help dismiss tickets that may have been issued due to this software glitch.