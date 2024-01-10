en English
Disaster

New Jersey Declares State of Emergency Amid Severe Weather Conditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
New Jersey Declares State of Emergency Amid Severe Weather Conditions

On Tuesday, January 9, New Jersey was caught in the grip of severe weather conditions that led to a state of emergency declaration. The region was subjected to heavy rainfalls, resulting in widespread flooding and necessitating multiple weather advisories from local authorities. The advisories, which included Flood Watches, Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings, and Coastal Flood Warnings, remained active until Wednesday morning.

The Fury of the Storm

The storm, characterized by robust winds and persistent rainfall, hit the Jersey shore with significant force. Wind gusts were recorded at an alarming 62 mph, and more than 24,000 power outages were reported across the region. The severity of the weather conditions prompted Governor Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency. Although no travel bans were issued, officials urged residents to remain cautious and stay vigilant for any emergency updates.

The Eye of the Storm: Paulsboro

Amid the weather chaos, residents in Paulsboro reported observing power flashes around 8:30 pm, a signal of disruptions to the electrical infrastructure. The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch for Morris County, including Parsippany, predicting heavy rain of 2 to 3 inches and wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The Parsippany Office of Emergency Management continued to monitor the situation closely.

Weathering the Storm: A Community Effort

Communities across New Jersey, including Paterson, Newark, and Hoboken, declared a state of emergency, urging residents to take precautions and steer clear of flood-prone areas. The content also highlighted the potential impact on river flooding, the extensive flooding experienced in late December, and the expected high winds causing power outages and downed trees. The severity of the situation led to the evacuation of emergency shelters due to increased wind speeds.

In the face of these challenging conditions, the community was called upon to observe safety measures and heed warnings from officials in an effort to minimize risks and damage. The severe weather events underscore the critical importance of preparedness and timely response to natural disasters.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

