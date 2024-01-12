en English
New Jersey Community Battles Flooding Aftermath, Braces for More Rain

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
New Jersey Community Battles Flooding Aftermath, Braces for More Rain

A wave of devastation swept over Delran, New Jersey, as residents grapple with the aftermath of significant flooding that occurred on Wednesday morning. The unexpected inundation affected approximately 50 homes, leaving homeowners, such as Jennifer Pfeffer, battling to rid their properties of the uninvited water.

Flooding Comparable to Hurricane Sandy

Pfeffer compared the event’s severity to, if not worse than, the destruction triggered by Hurricane Sandy. Her words painted a grim picture of the helplessness felt as water relentlessly encroached upon her home. Despite a flooded crawl space, she remains in her residence. However, others were not as fortunate. A neighboring home was condemned following the collapse of a basement wall.

Search for Temporary Shelter

James Otis, another resident whose home became the receptacle of 26 inches of water, is now in the quest for temporary housing. Otis expressed his intent to involve political leaders in dialogues about flood mitigation. He recognizes that while total prevention is unattainable, certain measures might alleviate the impact.

Another Storm on the Horizon

The community’s resilience is being further tested as meteorologists forecast another storm for Friday night. The impending weather event is ratcheting up anxiety levels among residents like Pfeffer, who are becoming increasingly concerned about the future safety of their homes and neighborhood. The aftermath of the disaster in Delran, New Jersey, offers a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature and the vulnerability of our built environments.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

