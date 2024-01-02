New Jersey Breweries Get Temporary Reprieve as ABC Delays Enforcement of Restrictive Rules

In a recent development, New Jersey’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has announced a further delay in enforcing the restrictive rules for breweries, cideries, and distilleries. The enforcement of these rules, initially introduced by the ABC four years ago and enacted on July 1, 2022, is now postponed until January 16, 2024. This extension aligns with the final day Governor Phil Murphy can sign bills from the current legislative session.

Controversial Regulations Challenge

The brewing industry has been challenging these regulations, which impose limits on on-site events, prohibit the service of food, and mandate tours before alcohol consumption. In response, legislation was unanimously approved by the state Senate and Assembly with the aim of overturning these limitations. The proposed legislation seeks to allow unlimited private events at these establishments, up to 25 off-premises events, and collaborations with food vendors.

Conditional Veto and Proposed Reforms

Despite the approval of the legislation, Governor Murphy conditionally vetoed the bill. He emphasized the need for a broader reform of the state’s outdated liquor license laws, which include issues such as addressing inactive licenses and creating new opportunities for restaurants situated in large shopping malls. His proposed reforms also aim to relax the caps on plenary retail consumption licenses, thereby reducing costs for businesses seeking permits.

Uncertain Future for Brewing Industry

Following the conditional veto, there has been little legislative movement concerning these reforms. This stagnation has left the New Jersey brewing industry in a state of uncertainty, anxiously awaiting a permanent solution to these restrictions. The industry has emphasized the urgency for legislative action in the final days of the session, highlighting the potential economic benefits of the proposed reforms.