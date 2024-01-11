en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

New Inclusion List Ranks Television Series on Diversity and Inclusion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
New Inclusion List Ranks Television Series on Diversity and Inclusion

A groundbreaking Inclusion List for episodic programming, ranking television series on their diversity and inclusion, has been launched by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in partnership with the Adobe Foundation. The list evaluates U.S. television series—broadcast, cable, and streaming—based on the diversity and inclusion of personnel both on screen and behind the scenes.

Evaluating Inclusion in Television

The Inclusion List covers the 100 highest-scoring series from the 2021-2022 broadcast and cable season, as well as the top 100 streaming series from 2021 to 2023. The scoring system meticulously inspects representation across multiple dimensions: gender, race and ethnicity, age, disability, and LGBTQ+ within the series regular cast. Simultaneously, it assesses the diversity in ten key behind-the-scenes roles. This unique approach allows for a comprehensive overview of the industry’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Top Scorers and Producers

Shows that have excelled in these metrics, such as ‘Queen Sugar’ and ‘Raising Dion’, find themselves in the top spots on the list. Alongside the series, the list also recognizes executive producers with high-scoring shows during the assessment period. Notable names include Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Charles King, all of whom have made significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion in their projects.

Impacts and Implications

More than just a ranking, the Inclusion List is a celebration of progress in the TV industry, and a call for further action. It acknowledges the impact of representation on the careers and opportunities for diverse talent. As pointed out by David Stamps, a professor of public relations and media psychology, the importance of diversity in television is paramount due to its wide reach and potential for cross-cultural impact. The Inclusion List thus serves as a catalyst for change, encouraging more television series to improve their diversity and inclusion practices.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
The BAFTA Tea Party, a renowned event on the star-studded calendar of Hollywood, once again graced The Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel. The event, a quintessential British charm in the heart of Hollywood, was a spectacle of fashion and elegance, with celebrities adorning their Sunday best. Known for its sophistication and as a much-needed break during
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
2 mins ago
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
Tragic Murder-Suicide Incident Shocks Routt County Community
2 mins ago
Tragic Murder-Suicide Incident Shocks Routt County Community
From South Bend to Gaza: A Family's Stand for Peace
1 min ago
From South Bend to Gaza: A Family's Stand for Peace
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
2 mins ago
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
D.C. Man Tarik Laghrib Receives 150 Month Prison Sentence for Violent Crimes
2 mins ago
D.C. Man Tarik Laghrib Receives 150 Month Prison Sentence for Violent Crimes
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
1 min
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
2 mins
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
2 mins
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
2 mins
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
2 mins
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
3 mins
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
3 mins
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
3 mins
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
3 mins
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app