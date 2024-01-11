New Inclusion List Ranks Television Series on Diversity and Inclusion

A groundbreaking Inclusion List for episodic programming, ranking television series on their diversity and inclusion, has been launched by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in partnership with the Adobe Foundation. The list evaluates U.S. television series—broadcast, cable, and streaming—based on the diversity and inclusion of personnel both on screen and behind the scenes.

Evaluating Inclusion in Television

The Inclusion List covers the 100 highest-scoring series from the 2021-2022 broadcast and cable season, as well as the top 100 streaming series from 2021 to 2023. The scoring system meticulously inspects representation across multiple dimensions: gender, race and ethnicity, age, disability, and LGBTQ+ within the series regular cast. Simultaneously, it assesses the diversity in ten key behind-the-scenes roles. This unique approach allows for a comprehensive overview of the industry’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Top Scorers and Producers

Shows that have excelled in these metrics, such as ‘Queen Sugar’ and ‘Raising Dion’, find themselves in the top spots on the list. Alongside the series, the list also recognizes executive producers with high-scoring shows during the assessment period. Notable names include Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Charles King, all of whom have made significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion in their projects.

Impacts and Implications

More than just a ranking, the Inclusion List is a celebration of progress in the TV industry, and a call for further action. It acknowledges the impact of representation on the careers and opportunities for diverse talent. As pointed out by David Stamps, a professor of public relations and media psychology, the importance of diversity in television is paramount due to its wide reach and potential for cross-cultural impact. The Inclusion List thus serves as a catalyst for change, encouraging more television series to improve their diversity and inclusion practices.