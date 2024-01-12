en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

New Haven’s YouthWork Program: A Beacon of Hope for High School Students

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
New Haven’s YouthWork Program: A Beacon of Hope for High School Students

In the heart of New Haven, a transformative movement is taking shape. Spearheaded by Ronald Huggins, the city’s Youth and Recreation Department’s deputy director, the initiative aims to connect high school students with summer job opportunities through the YouthWork program. Huggins’ visits to Wilbur Cross High School, Riverside Academy, and Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School have been a catalyst for change, stirring up a sense of excitement and anticipation among the students.

Boosting Employment and Self-Worth

With a fervor for youth empowerment, Huggins emphasizes the significance of employment for teenagers. His efforts go beyond merely providing a paycheck. The underlying vision is to instill a sense of value and foster a deeper connection between the students and their school communities. Through employment, students can enhance their skills, broaden their horizons, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Streamlined Application and Sustainable Practices

As part of the department’s forward-thinking approach, digital applications are being used to simplify the job application process, thus reducing paper usage and promoting sustainability. This method not only caters to the tech-savvy generation but also speaks volumes about the city’s commitment to conserving resources.

Inspiring Success Stories

The article brings to light the story of Shadae Evans, a shining example of the program’s long-term impact. A former participant of YouthWork, Evans has since charted her own path to success, becoming a social worker and daycare director. Her story illustrates the ripple effect of the program, providing hope and encouraging other students to realize their potential.

The YouthWork program, with Huggins at the helm, is not just about summer jobs. It is a beacon of hope, offering one-on-one support and guidance, and helping students pave their way to a brighter future. The program is a testament to the power of community engagement and the immense potential that lies within our youth.

0
Education United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
22 mins ago
University of the Philippines Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A Cultural Exploration
In a refreshing move, the University of the Philippines Diliman (UP Diliman) is set to introduce a course dedicated to the work of pop music sensation, Taylor Swift. The course, aimed at analyzing Swift’s influence on music, culture, and myriad other sectors, has sparked immense enthusiasm among the local Swifties, the term attributed to ardent
University of the Philippines Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A Cultural Exploration
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
1 hour ago
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
Kenya's Education Shake-Up: Seamless Transition to Grade 7 and Financial Relief for Parents
1 hour ago
Kenya's Education Shake-Up: Seamless Transition to Grade 7 and Financial Relief for Parents
Athens Student Protests: A Clash Over the Privatization of Education
34 mins ago
Athens Student Protests: A Clash Over the Privatization of Education
National Teacher Shortage Leads Schools to Recruit Educators from Abroad
34 mins ago
National Teacher Shortage Leads Schools to Recruit Educators from Abroad
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
53 mins ago
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
9 seconds
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
19 seconds
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
2 mins
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
3 mins
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
3 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
4 mins
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
6 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
10 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
10 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
48 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app