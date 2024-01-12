New Haven’s YouthWork Program: A Beacon of Hope for High School Students

In the heart of New Haven, a transformative movement is taking shape. Spearheaded by Ronald Huggins, the city’s Youth and Recreation Department’s deputy director, the initiative aims to connect high school students with summer job opportunities through the YouthWork program. Huggins’ visits to Wilbur Cross High School, Riverside Academy, and Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School have been a catalyst for change, stirring up a sense of excitement and anticipation among the students.

Boosting Employment and Self-Worth

With a fervor for youth empowerment, Huggins emphasizes the significance of employment for teenagers. His efforts go beyond merely providing a paycheck. The underlying vision is to instill a sense of value and foster a deeper connection between the students and their school communities. Through employment, students can enhance their skills, broaden their horizons, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Streamlined Application and Sustainable Practices

As part of the department’s forward-thinking approach, digital applications are being used to simplify the job application process, thus reducing paper usage and promoting sustainability. This method not only caters to the tech-savvy generation but also speaks volumes about the city’s commitment to conserving resources.

Inspiring Success Stories

The article brings to light the story of Shadae Evans, a shining example of the program’s long-term impact. A former participant of YouthWork, Evans has since charted her own path to success, becoming a social worker and daycare director. Her story illustrates the ripple effect of the program, providing hope and encouraging other students to realize their potential.

The YouthWork program, with Huggins at the helm, is not just about summer jobs. It is a beacon of hope, offering one-on-one support and guidance, and helping students pave their way to a brighter future. The program is a testament to the power of community engagement and the immense potential that lies within our youth.