New Haven Rocks: Wow, Okay, Cool Leads Charge in Reviving Local Music Scene

As heavy rainstorm battered State and Crown, inside Cafe Nine, a different storm brewed, powered by electric guitars, thundering bass, and raw vocals. Three bands, each with their unique spin on rock, transformed the Ninth Square club into a bastion of the latest iteration of rock music, showcasing the enduring appeal and evolving sound of this venerable music form.

Wow, Okay, Cool: A Musical Revelation

Leading the charge was New Haven-based band Wow, Okay, Cool. With Tim Fitzpatrick on vocals, synths, and guitar, Julian Michaels on guitar and vocals, Dan Barletta on bass and vocals, and CJ Dioguardi on drums, the band launched into their set with an energy that was palpable.

Their music, a mix of personal and social themes, served as a cathartic antidote to life's challenges, with Fitzpatrick's punk vocals and the band's tight rhythms setting a high bar for the night. Their evolution from a solo act to a full band over the year marked a significant leap in their sound and presence.

Videodome and Oboy!: Continuing the Momentum

New Haven's Videodome and New York's Oboy! continued the momentum, each adding their unique flair to the evening. Videodome, with their dark, high-energy songs and pointed commentary, captivated the audience with their commanding stage presence and exploratory music. Following suit, Oboy!, with their allegiance to the rock trio format, showcased the versatility and depth that can be achieved with guitar, bass, and drums, ending the night on a high note and demonstrating the genre's continued relevance and innovation.

Reflections on a Night of Revival

The night at Cafe Nine was more than just a showcase of local talent; it was a testament to the enduring appeal of rock music and its capacity for reinvention. Decades into its existence as a staple of popular music, artists like Wow, Okay, Cool, Videodome, and Oboy! prove that there's still much to be explored and expressed through the classic combination of electric guitar, bass, and drums. As the New Haven music scene continues to evolve, nights like these serve as a vibrant reminder of rock's dynamic, unyielding spirit.