County Sues PFAS Makers Over Water Contamination Allegations

On January 12, 2024, New Hanover County in North Carolina launched a lawsuit against several manufacturers and sellers of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), marking a significant move towards accountability for environmental contamination. The defendants, including Chemours, DuPont, 3M, AGC Chemicals Americas, Deepwater Chemicals, National Ford Chemical Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Tyco Fire Products, and others, now face the consequences of their alleged disregard for public health and environmental safety.

Advertisment

New Hanover County's Multi-Faceted Lawsuit

The lawsuit targets the use of PFAS in products, with a particular focus on its usage in firefighting foam. The legal action also includes charges related to the alleged dumping of chemicals around the Fayetteville Works facility and the contamination of drinking water for over 300,000 North Carolinians. The county seeks compensation for damages, the forfeiture of profits earned by DuPont and Chemours through what is alleged as deception, and an injunction preventing DuPont from transferring assets that were part of the company before its reorganization.

The Economic Burden of PFAS Contamination

Advertisment

New Hanover County has already spent over $43 million on the installation of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant to address the contamination. This hefty expenditure, coupled with an annual maintenance cost of about $5 million, serves as a stark reminder of the financial burden the county has had to bear as a direct result of the PFAS contamination.

A Stand Against Disregard for Public Health and Environmental Safety

The county's action reflects a strong stance against the disregard for public health and environmental safety, as expressed by the Chair of the NHC Board of Commissioners, Bill Rivenbark. The county is not only seeking to recover the costs of addressing the contamination and compensation for the harm done, but also aims to ensure the involved companies are held accountable and become part of the solution to this pressing environmental issue.