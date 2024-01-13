New Hampshire’s Winter Storm, Keene’s Loss, and Upcoming Events

The dusting of winter’s first major storm had barely settled in Southwestern New Hampshire when a meteorologist warned it would likely be washed away soon due to a forecast of heavy rains and winds. The storm, which saw 3 to 6 inches of snow falling in Keene and nearby areas, served as a stark reminder of the region’s capricious winter weather.

Keene Mourns Loss of Philanthropic Ex-Mayor

Amid the flurry of winter, the local community is mourning the loss of former Keene mayor and entrepreneur, Jim Masiello. Known for his philanthropy and kindness, Masiello’s passing has left a palpable void in the community he served.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95th Birthday and Civil Rights Act Anniversary

Preparations are currently underway in various communities to celebrate the 95th birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a date that dovetails with the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The coinciding events promise a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of the civil rights leader.

Updates on Developments and Local Health Concerns

Despite project delays, the Gen. John Stark Memorial Bridge is expected to open by the year-end. In the realm of education, Keene State College’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity is planning a ‘Hot Ones’-style event to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. However, an unwelcome post-holiday visitor has been a spike in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, with experts predicting a continued rise throughout January.

Legislative and Civic Endeavors

Keene is considering new housing ordinances to allow ‘cottage courts’ as part of the city’s development plans. Meanwhile, Franklin Pierce University has announced a new master’s degree program in clinical mental health counseling. The Keene Human Rights Committee has scheduled a speaker for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In a surprise move, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ended his Republican presidential bid, castigating Donald Trump and the GOP’s reluctance to follow suit. A bill banning ‘genital gender reassignment surgery’ for minors in New Hampshire has stirred controversy after passing the House with some Democrats’ support. Lastly, a proposed Dunkin’ drive-thru project has hit a roadblock after a zoning board decision appeal. The Keene City Council’s finance committee is considering an expansion plan for Monadnock View Cemetery while debates over the protection of gray squirrels and coyotes continue in the N.H. Senate.

Sports Highlights

Despite the winter storm and local concerns, there was room for celebration as Keene State’s all-American center Jeff Hunter led his basketball team to victory with a standout performance, underlining the resilience and spirit of the community.